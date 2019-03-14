Coralie Alice Adler
(Age 89)
Of Rockville, MD, died February 22, 2019 at Olney Assisted Living, from complications of dementia. Born November 8, 1929, in Chicago, IL to William H. and Alice K. Meissner, she married Wayne H. Leu September 18, 1952 in Clinton, IA, and later married Len Adler May 28,1977.
She earned a Bachelor of Social Work from MaryCrest College in Davenport, IA in 1974, and an MSW from University of Maryland in 1979. She was licensed for professional, independent practice,
and retired from the Montgomery County Crisis Center Abused Persons Program in 2004. She loved to play the piano, garden, knit, sail, cook, and play cards with several generations simultaneously.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Len, three daughters, Barbara, Margaret, and Sandi; two sons, Keith, and Allen; stepchildren, Amy, and Kevin; seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She chose cremation following use of services of Anatomy Gift Registry. A memorial service at Cedar Lane Unitarian Universalist Church in Bethesda will honor her on June 15. Contributions may be sent to BrightFocus
.org