Coralie Alice Adler

(Age 89)



Of Rockville, MD, died February 22, 2019 at Olney Assisted Living, from complications of dementia. Born November 8, 1929, in Chicago, IL to William H. and Alice K. Meissner, she married Wayne H. Leu September 18, 1952 in Clinton, IA, and later married Len Adler May 28,1977.

She earned a Bachelor of Social Work from MaryCrest College in Davenport, IA in 1974, and an MSW from University of Maryland in 1979. She was licensed for professional, independent practice,

and retired from the Montgomery County Crisis Center Abused Persons Program in 2004. She loved to play the piano, garden, knit, sail, cook, and play cards with several generations simultaneously.