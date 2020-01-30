Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CORALIE FARLEE. View Sign Service Information Service 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM south common room of the River Park Mutual Homes 1301 Delaware Ave SW Washington , DC View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Notice

FARLEE Coralie Farlee (Age 90) Of Southwest Washington, DC, died on January 12, 2020. Born September 13, 1929 in Bridgewater, NJ, Coralie grew up on her family's farm, where she started driving a pick-up truck through Manhattan to deliver eggs when she was 14. Carrying that same dogged determination throughout her life, Coralie left home at 17 to pursue her education. She put herself through school at Rutgers University where she earned bachelors and masters degrees focusing on health profession education, organizational change and medical information systems, as well as a Ph.D in sociology.



In 1975, she moved to DC to work as the executive director of a task force to evaluate University Affiliated Programs, which were designed to train educators to work with people with developmental disabilities. From there, Coralie went to work for the Environmental Protection Agency, where she created a new occupational category of toxicology. Additionally, Coralie worked for the National Institutes of Health, where she served at the Fogarty International Center as a policy analyst, health science administra- tor, and eventually the assistant director for planning and evaluation.



Coralie was also extremely active in her community. In 1998, she co-founded Friends of Southwest DC, a charity which supports youths and seniors in the Southwest via scholarships and funding impactful projects. The organization has provided more than 30 local organizations grants in excess of $260,000. Now it can be told: she was the "secret" donor who matched the funds given each year. She also "retired' from the chairmanship of the Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) Committee for the Advisory Neighborhood Commission, District 6D in December 2019. She had served as chair since 2008 and was passionate about the creation and enforcement of DC alcohol regulations.



Coralie had also served as the president of the DC chapter of the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom, which organized various anti-nuclear and anti-war protests. She also was a volunteer for many programs and served as an interviewer for the US Holocaust Memorial Museum's Oral History Program; did transcription of Civil War diaries for Elderhostel in Tennessee; and recorded oral history of Native American tribal members in Washington state. In her free time, Coralie enjoyed attending plays, going to jazz festivals, participating in book clubs and discussion groups, and championing causes she felt strongly about.



Coralie was preceded in death by her partner, Dr. Bernard Goldstein. She is survived by her sister, Ann Metch of Canton, Texas; and her nieces Rebekah Bronson, of Dickinson, ND, and Barbara Metch of Texas.



A service for Coralie will be held on February 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the south common room of the River Park Mutual Homes, 1301 Delaware Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Friends of Southwest DC

