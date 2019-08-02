CORBIN GWALTNEY (Age 97)
On Monday, July 29, 2019, Corbin Gwaltney, pioneering editor and founder of The Chronicle of Higher Education and The Chronicle of Philanthropy, died at his home in Potomac, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD, he obtained a bachelor's degree from Johns Hopkins University in 1943 and then served in the U.S. Army in WWII
. Beloved husband of Pamela Gwaltney, the late Jean (née Wyckoff) and the late Doris Jean (née Kell); devoted father of Jean (husband, Robert Lyford), Margaret (partner, Charles Simmons) and Thomas (wife, Anne) with Doris Jean; cherished grandfather of Christopher, Peter and Elizabeth Lyford, Catharine Gwaltney Babcock (husband, Matthew) and Caroline Gwaltney; adoring great-grandfather of Jackson Babcock. Memorial service will be held at a future date with private interment at Oak Hill Cemetery in Washington, DC. Memorial contributions in the name of Corbin Gwaltney may be made to Johns Hopkins University, Krieger School Hopkins Fund, 3400 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21218 (www.giving.jhu
.edu [giving.jhu.edu
]) or Baltimore City College, 3220 The Alameda, Baltimore, MD 21218, (www.baltimorecitycollege.us
). Please view and sign the family guest book at: