

Cordell H. Brown, SR.

"Corky"



Peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. He is survived by one son, Cordell, Jr. (Rocio); three daughters, Constance, Catherine and Courtney; three grandchildren, Adrieonna, Aydan and Zaidyn; three sisters, Gwendolyn, Linda and Denise; two brothers, Riccardo and Broderick; a host of other relatives and friends.

Family will receive Friends on Monday, August 12, at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road, SE., Washington, DC. Visitation 10 a.m. funeral service 11 a.m.