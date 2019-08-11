The Washington Post

CORDELL "CORKY" BROWN

Guest Book
Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
Notice
Cordell H. Brown, SR.  
"Corky"  

Peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. He is survived by one son, Cordell, Jr. (Rocio); three daughters, Constance, Catherine and Courtney; three grandchildren, Adrieonna, Aydan and Zaidyn; three sisters, Gwendolyn, Linda and Denise; two brothers, Riccardo and Broderick; a host of other relatives and friends.
Family will receive Friends on Monday, August 12, at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road, SE., Washington, DC. Visitation 10 a.m. funeral service 11 a.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 11, 2019
