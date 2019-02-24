Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CORDELL HAYES Sr..



Cordell H. Hayes, Sr.

(Age 79)



Of Washington, DC, passed away, Tuesday, February 12, 2019 peacefully at home with his family.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Howard University School of Law, Dunbarton Chapel, 2900 Van Ness Street, NW, Washington, DC. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Funeral at 11 a.m. followed by Repass.

Cordell was born November 21, 1939 in Washington, DC to Rosina (Mitchell) Hayes and Herman L. Hayes. Cordell is survived by his son, Cordell H. Hayes, Jr. and daughter, Joigie Sina (Hayes) Tolson, son-in-law, Kenneth Tolson, Sr.; grandson, Kenneth (Chip) Tolson, Jr.; his sister, Brenda (Hayes) Pace-McCoy, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. Cordell is also mourned by many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosina and Herman.