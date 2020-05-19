

Corenia Harris Greene White

(Age 94)

May 16, 1925 - May 11, 2020



Corenia Harris Greene White joined her Lord and Saviour on the morning of May 11, 2020. Corenia was born on May 16, 1925 in Gretna, VA. She was the ninth of 11 children born to Johnson Greene and Ella Tilla Lewis Greene. Corenia departed this life peacefully at Sibley Hospital in Washington, DC. She attended Shields Elementary School, Pittsylvania County Training School (high school) and the Virginia Seminary in Lynchburg, VA (college). In adulthood, she moved to Washington, DC and worked in the Federal Government for the Veterans Administration for many years. Corenia became a member of First Baptist Church, now known as The Greater First Baptist Church on Fairmont St. NW.

She leaves to cherish her memories two sisters, Virginia Greene of Gretna, VA and Louise E. Hunter of Norwalk, CT; three sons, Joseph Jr., Steve, and Michael; five grandchildren, Joseph III, Steve Jr., Dwyane, Shanika, and LaDonna, six great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by four sisters, Flossie W. Clark, Gladys A. Greene, Mattie S. Waller, and Mary E. Miller, and four brothers, Willie I. Greene, Jesse W. Greene, Frank Greene, and Leon B. Greene. A private homegoing service will be held at Fort Lincoln Cemetery