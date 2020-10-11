1/1
CORINE SILER
Corine Lomax Siler  
Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 4, 2020. She is survived by her four children, Joseph C. Lomax, Jr. (Mary), Jerome Lomax, Pauline Koger and Samuel R Lomax (Leanna); a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mrs. Siler may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Friday, October 16 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Harmony Memorial Park.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
OCT
16
Service
11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
