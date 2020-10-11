CORINE SILER

Corine Lomax Siler
Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 4, 2020. She is survived by her four children, Joseph C. Lomax, Jr. (Mary), Jerome Lomax, Pauline Koger and Samuel R Lomax (Leanna); a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mrs. Siler may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Friday, October 16 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Harmony Memorial Park.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 11, 2020.