

Corinna Posner

(Age 82)



Corinna Posner passed away, peacefully, surrounded by family on April 30, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her children, Stephanie, Nicholas and David Alexander and three granddaughters, Natasha, Sofia, and Azara.

Corinna was born in Potsdam, Germany, daughter of Hertha von Treskow and Kurt Hï¿½ï¿½fler.

Following earning a Graphic Design degree in Nï¿½ï¿½rnberg, Germany, Corinna worked in design studios in London and Madrid where she met her future husband, Lawrence Posner. They were married and lived in Boston followed before settling in Washington, DC, raising their three children.

Later in life, Corinna earned a Master's degree in Landscape Design from the George Washington University. She then started a 20+ year second career in landscape design, as part of European Garden Design. Corinna's beautiful garden designs were centered around water features and layers of rich textures and colors. Corinna's garden and those of her clients were featured in several landscape design books and local garden tours.

Corinna enjoyed art, music, cooking and traveling to visit friends and family. She loved to explore the natural beauty of this earth and was loved for her directness and strong friendships that spanned distance and time.

The family will host a "celebration of life" gathering for both Corinna and Lawrence Posner at the Posner family home in late summer. Memorial contributions suggested to the Brain Injury Association of Maryland or .