

Corinne Edwards Greenwald



Corinne (Win) Edwards Greenwald, of Arlington, VA, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020, surrounded by loving family. She lived a full 92-year life brimming with love, family, and friends. Win was born on June 14, 1928 in Westfield, NJ, attended the Sidwell Friends School, and earned a BA from Swarthmore College.

She enjoyed a loving 65 year marriage to her devoted husband Gerald Greenwald. They raised three sons and have five grandchildren. She was a dedicated member of Temple Rodef Shalom in Falls Church, VA, active in the choir and sisterhood. Win worked as a reporter and editor at the Bureau of National Affairs for many years. When she retired, she served as a Board Member and President of the Jewish Council for the Aging.

A creative and athletic soul, Win enjoyed reading, sailing, bicycling, tennis, cooking, playing piano, and needlework. She wrote lovely poems for her grandchildren. She was fond of languages and spoke several. She and Gerald traveled widely. She loved spending summers on the Delaware Bay and above all being with her family. She was a true woman of valor and is greatly missed.