Corinne Hanna "Corky"
Of Vienna, VA died on February 7, 2019 at Arleigh Burke Pavilion. Beloved wife of the late Howard Hanna; mother of Sheri Hanna, Marc Hanna (Deb) and Megan Hanna; sister of Hale Schroer (Ann) and grandmother of Jessica and Justin Hanna. Mrs. Hanna taught for many years at the Epiphany Preschool in Vienna. Memorial services will be held at Emmaus United Church of Christ, 900 Maple Ave., East, Vienna, VA 22180 on Saturday, February 16 at 10 a.m. Inurnment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emmaus United Church of Christ or Committee for Helping Others (CHO), P. O. Box 233, Vienna, VA 22183. Online condolences and fond memories may be offered to the family at: