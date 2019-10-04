

CORINNE BOWLING COMBS LOCKHART



Corinne Bowling Combs Lockhart, age 77, died on Friday, September 6, 2019 in Ocala FL. She was the youngest daughter of Otis and Margaret Bowling, born in Bellepoint, WV, on July 6, 1942. Raised in Whitby, WV, she graduated from Stoco High School, and eventually moved to Washington D.C. where she met her first husband, Philip Combs. They married on September 25, 1964 and later had two sons, Mark and Jon. In retirement, they moved to Ocala, Florida. After Philip's death in 2001, she later remarried to William Lockhart in 2003.

To her death she nourished people around her with love, humor and faith. Her compassion for animals defined her life. Left to honor and remember her love are her sons: Mark and Jon, daughters-in-law Paige and Mariellen, four grandchildren Spencer, Lauren, Caelie and Averie, sister Mervin, brother-in-law Bill, three nephews Bill Jr., Michael and Neil, and niece Debbie.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Fairfax Memorial Park.