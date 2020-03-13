The Washington Post

CORINNE SZABO

CORINNE H. SZABO  

On Wednesday, March 11, 2020, CORINNE H. SZABO of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Szabo. Devoted mother of Nancy (Steven) Ratner and Peter (Norah McVeigh) Szabo. Dear sister of Joel Holiber. Cherished grandmother of Benjamin, Isabel, Brennan and Mariah. Graveside funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, 1 p.m. at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, Clarksburg, MD. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Temple Sinai, 3100 Military Rd., NW Washington, DC 20015. Shiva will be held in the social hall at Temple Sinai following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brooklyn College Art Department or to Temple Sinai. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 13, 2020
