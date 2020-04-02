

Cornelious Burton Weeks, Jr.

September 28, 1927 - February 7, 2020



Born in Washington, DC to Cornelious Burton Weeks Sr. and Lillian Roger Weeks, at Columbia Hospital for Women. He grew up between DC and Fairmont Heights, MD, and in the early 1930s he had a newspaper route for the iconic Afro American Newspaper, making his deliveries on roller-skates. He attended Howard University for two years with a focus on the arts, specifically music, and was remembered as having a deep, mellifluous, bass singing voice of unusual resonance and beauty. He was a WWII Veteran in the U.S. Army Air force, and was honorably discharged in 1947. He was a skilled contractor/ handyman, and could work in most mediums including carpentry, roofing, electrical, painting and masonry. He was known for his generosity, quick wit, sense of humor, and especially for his regimen of brisk 4-5 mile walks, along with reading 4-5 newspapers daily- even at 92 years old! Tragically, his life was abruptly taken on Friday, February 7, 2020 when he was struck down by a vehicle traveling East Bound at 6910 Annapolis Road in Hyattsville, MD at approximately 5:20 p.m. He was taken to UM Prince George County Hospital Center where he passed and hour later from severe blunt force trauma.

He is predeceased by his father and mother, six of his siblings as well as his nephew Christian Deschene. He leaves behind his older sister Leelia Padilla- 96 years old, and over a dozen nieces and nephews- to whom he was known as Uncle Sunny. His ashes were buried at the family plot at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 4001 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD 20746 on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 11 a.m., with a small Military Honor Guard. There will be a subsequent graveside gathering when conditions improve. If you have any information please contact Mr. Weeks' nephew Kirk Taylor, at 818-470-4070.