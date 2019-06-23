The Washington Post

Peacefully entered into eternal rest on June 5, 2019. Left to mourn his departure are son, Jeffrey Craig Cohen, daughters, Robyn LaMontagne, and Karyn Somerville (Marcus), 17 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, brother, Ricky Cohen, sisters Karen Johnson, Patricia Reedus, Linda Cohen, a devoted aunt Grace Spates, his loving companion Lavinia (Veenie) Vinson, and a host of other relatives and friends. On June 29, at 9 p.m., a Celebration of Life will be held at the Silver Spring Civic Center, Silver Spring, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, please donate here: www.supportalcf.org/InLovingMemory/cbcohenjr. Arrangements by Latney Funeral Service.
Published in The Washington Post on June 23, 2019
