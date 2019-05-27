CORNELIUS HALL, JR.
Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Alice Hall. Also survived by devoted children, James R. (Kim), Vernon M. and Demetrius A. Hall, and Jannett Barnes; sister Barbara Ann Hill (Norman) and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by son, Cornelius Hall, III. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, May 30 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at From the Heart Church Ministries, 5055 Allentown Rd., Suitland, MD. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Services by Hodges and Edwards.