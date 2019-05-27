The Washington Post

CORNELIUS HALL Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CORNELIUS HALL Jr..
Service Information
Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
3910 Silver Hill Road
Suitland, MD
20746
(301)-899-0687
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heart Church Ministries
5055 Allentown Rd
Suitland, MD
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Heart Church Ministries
5055 Allentown Rd.
Suitland, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

CORNELIUS HALL, JR.  

Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Alice Hall. Also survived by devoted children, James R. (Kim), Vernon M. and Demetrius A. Hall, and Jannett Barnes; sister Barbara Ann Hill (Norman) and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by son, Cornelius Hall, III. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, May 30 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at From the Heart Church Ministries, 5055 Allentown Rd., Suitland, MD. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Services by Hodges and Edwards.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on May 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.