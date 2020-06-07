On June 1, 2020, Cornell G. Smith departed this life at the age of 65. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Veronica A. Smith; his mother, Mary Collins; and sister, Darlene Collins. He leaves to cherish his memory, one daughter, Keona Carson (Eugene H. Carson, Jr.); two sons, Cornell Smith, Jr. (fiance Crystal Davis) and Phillip Smith; 10 grandchildren, JerBria, Coryana, Kanari, Kaylani, Cameron, Miracle, Kingston, Marquise, Elyjah and Jaelyn; one brother, James "Jimmy"; five sisters, Catherine "Cathy", Rita, Christine, Deborah and Barbara; loving aunts, Winefred "Aunt Sookie" and Mary "Aunt Adline"; long-time partner, Mary Sanders; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The visitation will be held at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20012 on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. with a graveside service to follow at Glenwood Cemetery.