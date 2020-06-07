CORNELL SMITH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CORNELL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CORNELL G. SMITH  
On June 1, 2020, Cornell G. Smith departed this life at the age of 65. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Veronica A. Smith; his mother, Mary Collins; and sister, Darlene Collins. He leaves to cherish his memory, one daughter, Keona Carson (Eugene H. Carson, Jr.); two sons, Cornell Smith, Jr. (fiance Crystal Davis) and Phillip Smith; 10 grandchildren, JerBria, Coryana, Kanari, Kaylani, Cameron, Miracle, Kingston, Marquise, Elyjah and Jaelyn; one brother, James "Jimmy"; five sisters, Catherine "Cathy", Rita, Christine, Deborah and Barbara; loving aunts, Winefred "Aunt Sookie" and Mary "Aunt Adline"; long-time partner, Mary Sanders; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The visitation will be held at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20012 on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. with a graveside service to follow at Glenwood Cemetery. www.mcguire-services.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Graveside service
Glenwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved