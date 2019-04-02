CORRIE SHANAHAN (Age 50)
Died peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at her home in Washington, DC. She is survived by her beloved son, Sam Beesley; her mother, Marion; brother, Neal; sister, Barbara; brother-in-law, Alex; and her two nieces and one nephew. A native of Ireland, Corrie graduated from Trinity College Dublin. At the time of her death, Corrie was an executive coach and business communications consultant and is the author of "Do it, Mean it, Be it." She worked as head of communications for the IIF, the world's largest trade association for the financial industry, and led external communications for IFC, the private sector arm of the World Bank. Corrie was also the chief spokesperson at UNFPA and led Delta Airlines' communications and investor relations in Europe. She worked as a journalist for NBC News and Reuters in Moscow, London, and Jerusalem. The family will receive visitors at Joseph Gawler's Sons Funeral Home, 5130 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington, DC on April 4, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. Services will be held at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, 3630 Quesada St. NW, Washington, DC, on April 5, at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Corrie's honor to the Rivkin Center for Ovarian Cancer. (www.rivkin.org
)