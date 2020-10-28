CORRINE WILLIS

CORRINE BURNETT WILLIS (93)
Formerly of Baxter Springs, Kansas, and Washington, DC, and most recently of Silver Spring, Maryland, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Benjamin F. Willis. She is survived by her sister Ruth Geraldine Burnett Dorsey, daughter Cortina Marie Barnes (Gerald Sr.), son Paul Anthony (Wyckham Avery) Willis; three step-grandchildren, Gerald, Jr., Robin, Carey; six great-grandchildren: Jacob, Caleb, Gabrielle, Jada, Logan, Damien, and a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Ft. Lincoln Funeral Home. Due to the current pandemic, the number of attendees will be limited. Interment at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. Memorial donations in her honor may be made to VFW National Home for Children. Full obituary can be viewed, and online condolences may be expressed at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9864343