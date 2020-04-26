Corwin L. Acker, Sr.
May 18, 1964 - April 15, 2020
Corwin L. Acker, Sr., 55, of Takoma Park, MD passed away April 15, 2020. Left to mourn his passing are his father, Charles L. Acker; his children, Corwin Acker II, Cody Acker, (Bria), Coen Acker, and Alexis Acker; twin brother, Carlos Acker (Mary); sister, Carlana Acker; step-sister Arlise Davis; aunts, Velma Koen, Faye Acker; cousin, Terrance Koen (Anette); nephews, Brandon Castleberry, Christopher Acker, and Brady Acker. Devoted ex/wife, Shawna Napper-Acker Ball and husband Allen Ball and a host of devoted relatives and friends. Memorial Service will be held at a later date.