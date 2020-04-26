The Washington Post

Corwin L. Acker Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Corwin L. Acker Sr..
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Corwin L. Acker, Sr.  
May 18, 1964 - April 15, 2020  

Corwin L. Acker, Sr., 55, of Takoma Park, MD passed away April 15, 2020. Left to mourn his passing are his father, Charles L. Acker; his children, Corwin Acker II, Cody Acker, (Bria), Coen Acker, and Alexis Acker; twin brother, Carlos Acker (Mary); sister, Carlana Acker; step-sister Arlise Davis; aunts, Velma Koen, Faye Acker; cousin, Terrance Koen (Anette); nephews, Brandon Castleberry, Christopher Acker, and Brady Acker. Devoted ex/wife, Shawna Napper-Acker Ball and husband Allen Ball and a host of devoted relatives and friends. Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.