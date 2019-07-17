The Washington Post

CORWIN MATTHEWS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CORWIN MATTHEWS.
Service Information
Adams Funeral Home, P.A.
20605 Aquasco Road
Aquasco, MD
20608
(301)-888-1211
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Kent Baptist Church
7006 Flagstaff Road
Landover/Hyattsville, MD
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Kent Baptist Church
7006 Flagstaff Road
Landover/Hyattsville, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

CORWIN ISAAC MATTHEWS  

Corwin Isaac Matthews, son of the late George I. Matthews and the late Marian E. Matthews departed his life on Monday, July 8, 2019, due to a heart attack. Corwin is survived by his sister, Marcia; brothers, Gerald and Reginald; and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Kent Baptist Church, 7006 Flagstaff Road, Landover/Hyattsville, Maryland 20785 from 10 a.m. until Homegoing Service 11 a.m. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, Maryland. Services Entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, P.A., 20605 Aquasco Rd., Aquasco, MD 20608.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on July 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.