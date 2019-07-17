CORWIN ISAAC MATTHEWS
Corwin Isaac Matthews, son of the late George I. Matthews and the late Marian E. Matthews departed his life on Monday, July 8, 2019, due to a heart attack. Corwin is survived by his sister, Marcia; brothers, Gerald and Reginald; and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Kent Baptist Church, 7006 Flagstaff Road, Landover/Hyattsville, Maryland 20785 from 10 a.m. until Homegoing Service 11 a.m. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, Maryland. Services Entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, P.A., 20605 Aquasco Rd., Aquasco, MD 20608.