Cory Ernest Jones
Died on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The beloved son of Sharon (Ben) McCarter of Alexandria, VA and Charlie E Jones Jr. of Chester, VA. He was preceded in death by his beloved brother Charlie E. Jones, III "CJ". He also leaves to cherish his memories a host of other relatives. Family will receive friends on Friday, April 5 from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11 a.m. at St Joseph Catholic Church, 711 N Columbus Street, Alexandria VA. Interment Mount Comfort Cemetery, Alexandria, VA. Services entrusted to B K Henry Funeral Home.