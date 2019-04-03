CORY JONES

  • "So sorry for the untimely death of your beloved Cory. May..."
    - C. L.
  • "We love you. There are many memories from the times spent..."
    - Tracy Sims
  • "With deepest sympathy as you remember Cory."
    - R. Thompson
  • - Rhonda Thompson
  • "When someone we love falls asleep in death the memories we..."
    - DG

 

Cory Ernest Jones  

Died on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The beloved son of Sharon (Ben) McCarter of Alexandria, VA and Charlie E Jones Jr. of Chester, VA. He was preceded in death by his beloved brother Charlie E. Jones, III "CJ". He also leaves to cherish his memories a host of other relatives. Family will receive friends on Friday, April 5 from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11 a.m. at St Joseph Catholic Church, 711 N Columbus Street, Alexandria VA. Interment Mount Comfort Cemetery, Alexandria, VA. Services entrusted to B K Henry Funeral Home.
Funeral Home
B K Henry Funeral Chapel Inc
420 H St Ne
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 544-9655
Funeral Home Details
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 3, 2019
