Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for COURTNEY BARRY.



COURTNEY E. BARRY



It is with great sadness that the family of Courtney Eric Barry of Long Neck, DE, announces his passing after a brief illness, on February 3, 2019, at the age of 88. Courtney is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Joyce Barry and will be deeply missed by his children, Eric Barry, Jr., Leslie Barry, Rachel Barry and Julie Barry, in addition to his eight grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Eric and Edith Barry, three younger brothers, Robert, Gerald, Wayne and grandson, Dustin.

Born at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC in 1930, Courtney graduated from Bladensburg High School and began his career as a Radiology Technologist at Prince Georges Hospital in Cheverly, MD in 1949. This is where he met and married his wife Joyce Barry in 1958. During that time both Courtney and Joyce owned and operated Little Folks Day Nursery in Landover MD, from 1959 to 1969.

From 1973 to 1980 he worked as Executive Coordinator for Drs. Groover, Christie & Merritt, in Washington, DC. In 1980 he joined the Washington Hospital Center as an Administrative Director in Radiology and Director of Facilities Management for Medstar until 1986 when he left to pursue other ventures. Notable ventures include, Barry's Tobacco Barn in Annapolis, MD 1969-1976, Barry's Antiques in Burtonsville, MD 1976-1983, CEB Assc, Land Development and the Talbot Street Shop & Bakery in St Michaels, MD 1983- 1996.

Courtney will be remembered for his sense of humor, appreciable spirit of entrepreneurship, love of antiques and gardening.