

COURTNEY JOHNSON PETTY



Courtney Johnson Petty, much loved by her family, died March 29, 2019 of cancer, in Houston, TX. Mourned by mother Margaret Johnson; and sister Rebekah Johnson of Great Falls, VA; husband Bruce Petty and daughter Kelsey of Brenham, TX; sister Stephanie Foster and family of North Carolina, and many friends in the Virginia and Brenham Texas area. Courtney assisted in her parents' equestrian business, Great Falls Horse Center in Great Falls, VA for many years before moving with her husband and daughter, Kelsey to Texas. A service of remembrance will be scheduled for a later date. Instead of flowers, remembrances are best sent in her name to a Cancer fighting organizations of your choice.