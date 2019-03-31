Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Courtney SMITH. View Sign

Courtney Anne Smith (Age 47) Of Alexandria, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly of cardiac arrest on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Born on June 14, 1971, in Washington, DC, Courtney had a fierce love for her twin boys, her family and her friends. They were her world. To know Courtney was to know her unforgettable intensity, intellect, passion, strength and wit. She made people laugh and lived a life full of adventure and curiosity. She loved to be outside, to read good books, as well as to talk and debate. Courtney was also never afraid to be kind to strangers. When she recognized someone in need, she stepped in and helped. Her spirit of generosity extended to her being an organ donor. In youth, Courtney's drive propelled her to excel in field hockey, diving, soccer and rowing as a leader of the Lightweight Eight Crew Team at T.C. Williams High School. As an adult, she enjoyed running, cycling and hot yoga. Courtney also had a deep love for playing frisbee and climbing trees. A 1989 graduate of T.C. Williams High School, she graduated Phi Beta Kappa as an Echols scholar from the University of Virginia in 1993, and earned her law degree from Boalt Hall at the University of California, Berkeley in 1996. Courtney also went on to earn a master's degree from Columbia University in the School of International and Public Affairs in 2002. Her legal passion was environmental justice, which lead to her early career to the Southern Environmental Law Center in Charlottesville, Virginia. More recently, Courtney's career highlights included her pro bono service on behalf of asylum seekers while employed at Sidley Austin, and her meaningful contribution to federal legislation pending in Congress to ensure that Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees killed in the line of duty receive the same death benefits as other federal law enforcement officers. Courtney is survived by 17-year-old sons, Emmett and Townson Cocke, mother, Patricia Bayly Smith, brother, Justin Smith (Suzanne, niece, Annelise, nephew Holden), and partner, Tom Urbanski. She is also survived by her aunt, Victoria Bayly Langbein, and other extended family including the Langbeins, Smiths and Cockes. She was predeceased by her beloved father, Peter Francis Smith. She was a member of the DC, New York and Virginia Bar Associations, and the Army Navy Country Club. Courtney will be deeply missed by her many dear friends, teammates and colleagues. A gathering to remember Courtney's extraordinary life will be held at 4pm on Saturday, May 4, at The Garden, 5380 Eisenhower Ave, Suite C in Alexandria. An additional gathering to honor Courtney will be held at 1pm on Sunday, May 5, at the home of Tom Urbanski, 1102 Bay Ridge Avenue in Annapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Scholarship Fund of Alexandria in her name either through this link: https://

