COVERT WILLIAMSON III (1944 - 2020)
Service Information
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Mt. Comfort Cemetery
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Notice
COVERT WESLEY WILLIAMSON, III  

Covert Wesley Williamson III peacefully passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born September 16, 1944 to parents Covert Wesley Williamson II and Hazel Coker. He was predeceased by his sisters Carolyn Brown and Gloria Elliott. He is survived by his beloved wife, Janet T. Williamson, daughters Laura Overcash (Hank Kirschenmann) and Jennifer Meginley, (Mark Meginley). Grandchildren Jessica Overcash, Paul Miklovic, and Jake Miklovic. He was an active and dedicated Mason with Mt. Vernon Lodge 219. A private service will be held at Mt. Comfort Cemetery. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Any additional information may be found at

Published in The Washington Post on May 10, 2020
