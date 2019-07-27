

CRAIG HELD



On Friday, July 26 2019, Craig Held of Germantown, MD. Beloved husband of Heather Held; devoted father of Bryan Held (Katie); step father to Adam Cohen (Huyen) and Bradley Cohen; beloved brother to Mitchell Held (Carol) and cherished step grandfather to Quinn Nguyen-Cohen.

Funeral Services will be held Sunday, July 28 2019 at 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel, 16225 Batchellors Forest Road, Olney, MD 20832. The family will be receiving friends following services at Congregation Or Chadash, 24800 Kings Valley Road, Damascus, MD 20872. The family will be observing Shiva at the residence of Joe and Ellyn Baum of Germantown, MD on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc. under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.