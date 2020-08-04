Craig Levine

Craig A. LeVine
On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, Craig A. LeVine, Esq., passed away after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. A distinguished real estate attorney, Craig was known for his unmatched sense of humor, generosity, and comradery. He is survived by his loving children; Valerie Knapp (Dylan), Dan (Janae), and Jeffrey; grandson Henry; sister Carole; and devoted partner, Rickie Lyon; in addition to an extensive network of loyal friends and colleagues. In light of COVID, a memorial service to be held virtually on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 12 p.m. PST/3 p.m. EST. Please send an email to craigalevinememorial@outlook.com
for service information if you are interested in attending. An in-person celebration of life will take place when it is safe for all to gather and reminisce unmasked as per Craig's wishes. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Craig's honor to Johns Hopkins University (See http://pathology.jhu.edu/pancreas/support.php
for information) or the American Cancer Society
.