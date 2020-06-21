Craig Alexander Meyers (Known to all as Coach)
Craig Alexander Meyers, a loving husband and brother, devoted son, and dear friend to many, passed away on May 30, 2020. He was 56. Coach, as he was known to his friends, was born on January 14, 1964, in New Orleans, to David Meyers and Roberta Hobson, both of whom pre-deceased him. His family moved to the D.C. area when he was four, and resided in Holmes Run Acres, in Falls Church. A childhood soccer prodigy who once was featured on the cover of Boy's Life Magazine, Coach played for both the Annandale Boys Club Rebels and the Rovers; the Falls Church High School Jaguars; and the University of Virginia Cavaliers. He graduated from UVA in 1987, and embarked on a 25-year career as a government affairs specialist, providing top-quality consulting services to international health organizations, NGOs, universities/colleges, medical centers, Department of Energy laboratories and Fortune 500 organizations. He spent 15 of those years as a senior associate with the D.C.-based consultancy Edington, Peel & Associates. Nicknamed by his college roommates when he coached high school girls soccer, Coach adopted a self-styled alter-ego that celebrated life to the fullest. Though he experienced the loss of his mother while still a young man, and that of his father, whose life was shortened by Huntington's disease, he went through life with a wry sense of humor and a mischievous twinkle in his eye. Coach was an avid newspaper reader, informed yet curious about the world and its people--wherever his travels took him. He was generous with friends and strangers alike. Besides his surviving wife and soulmate of 22 years, Corey Meyers, his passion was live music. Coach loved the Grateful Dead and the music of New Orleans in all of its funky and vibrant forms. He almost never missed Jazz Fest, and brought thoughtful insight to the development of the New Orleans Blues Project, from 1999-2002. Coach loved animals, especially cats. And he loved his "Nats. His spirit was a beautiful one that burned brightly. In addition to his wife Corey, an ESOL teacher with Arlington Public Schools at Washington-Liberty High School, he is survived by his sister, Robin Reiley, of Reston, and his uncle, Martin Meyers, a renowned birding expert, of Truckee, CA. Several small celebrations of life are being held in Craig's honor from coast to coast. To donate in his memory, please support the Dream Project, a nonprofit group that is empowering young learners whose immigration status creates barriers to higher education. dreamproject-va.org
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.