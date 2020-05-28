

Craig McQuarrie Munro

August 25, 1944 - May 11, 2020



Craig McQuarrie Munro, age 75, of Fairfax, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, with his wife Kay and beloved long-time caregiver Isaura Corredor at his side. Craig was born August 25, 1944 in Cass City, Michigan to Mildred (McQuarrie) Munro and Hugh Munro. He graduated from Hammond HS in Alexandria in 1962, and from Parsons College in Fairfield, Iowa in 1966, where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

Craig joined the Washington DC Metropolitan Police in 1970, serving mostly at MPD-2D, and retired after 20 years of service in 1990. He began a second career with Fairfax County Public Schools at Marshall High School from 1990 until 1999. At Marshall, he was affectionately known as "Crime Dog". Craig loved to fish and watch the Redskins and University of Michigan football and Duke basketball.

Sadly, in 2006, Craig was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). Though he lost his speech and ability to walk, Craig's spirit was indominable. Determined to save future generations from the limitations and deprivations he experienced, he and Kay began the "Craig's Clan Cares Walk to Defeat ALS". Paired initially with the ALS Association, and later with the Robert Packard Center for ALS Research at Johns Hopkins, they hosted 14 Walks. Through fourteen years, over $310,000 was raised for research. The 15th Walk, scheduled for September 27, 2020 will be held as a Celebration of Craig's Life.

In addition to his loving wife of thirty-eight years Kay, and primary caregiver Isaura, Craig is survived by Kay's sister June Foster Hollweck, his brothers Hugh and Kirk Munro, nephews Chris and Michael Munro, five great-nieces and eight additional faithful caregivers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Craig's memory be made to the Robert Packard Center. Donations may be made online; however, under current restrictions, the safest method is to send checks to the Munro home address, from whence they will be forwarded to the Packard Center. Please make checks out to The Robert Packard Center and note "In memory of Craig Munro".