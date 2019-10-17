

CRAIG S. CALLAWAY



The members of the DC Fire Fighters Association, Local 36 and the Retired Firefighters of Washington regret to announce the death of retired brother Craig S. Callaway. Brother Callaway was appointed to the department on September 30, 1985 to E-16 and retired on March 1, 2012 as EMS Captain.

Visitation and remembrance for Craig Callaway will be held at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory at 1507 Main St. East Valdese NC 28690. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 on Saturday, October 19 with service immediately following.