It is with regret that we notify the members of Steamfitters Local 602 of the death of Brother Craig E Tucker. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newman Funeral Home, 408 South Liberty Street, Centreville, MD 21617. Notice #1784.