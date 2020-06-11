CREEDE FITZHUGH
CREEDE A. FITZHUGH  
On Saturday, June 6, 2020, of Mitchellville, MD, Creede Albert FItzhugh passed away peacefully at his home. Creede is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years, Lois Fitzhugh; a son Gerald Fitzhugh (the late Shirley), and two daughters Nedra Hunter and Marlene Fitzhugh (Steve Atkins); seven grandchildren: Richard Hunter (Shakita), Keith Fitzhugh, Raymond Hunter, Marcellis Atkins, Gerald Fitzhugh II (Arlenia), Kim Ramsey (David), Valerie Kull (Raivo), ten great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Creede's Celebration of Life at KALAS FUNERAL HOME, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD 20745 on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Interment private. Online guestbook available atwww.KalasFuneralHomes.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
6160 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
(301) 567-9424
June 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
