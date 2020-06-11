On Saturday, June 6, 2020, of Mitchellville, MD, Creede Albert FItzhugh passed away peacefully at his home. Creede is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years, Lois Fitzhugh; a son Gerald Fitzhugh (the late Shirley), and two daughters Nedra Hunter and Marlene Fitzhugh (Steve Atkins); seven grandchildren: Richard Hunter (Shakita), Keith Fitzhugh, Raymond Hunter, Marcellis Atkins, Gerald Fitzhugh II (Arlenia), Kim Ramsey (David), Valerie Kull (Raivo), ten great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Creede's Celebration of Life at KALAS FUNERAL HOME, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD 20745 on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Interment private. Online guestbook available at