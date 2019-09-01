The Washington Post

Creola "Bertie" Hicks

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Alexander Memorial Baptist Church
10675 Crain Highway
Upper Marlboro, DC
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Alexander Memorial Baptist Church
10675 Crain Highway
Upper Marlboro, DC
View Map
Notice
Creola BERTHA Hicks "Bertie"  

Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Jesse; daughter, Valinda Morrison; daughter-in-love, Wanda Pitt; sister, Ethel Lee; brother, Waddell Harrell and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Hicks was preceded in death by her son George Torrence and sister, Barbara Manely. A celebration of Life for Mrs. Hicks will be held at Alexander Memorial Baptist Church, 10675 Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro, MD on Tuesday, September 3 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Cheltenham Veteran Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 1, 2019
