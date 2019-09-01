Creola BERTHA Hicks "Bertie"
Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Jesse; daughter, Valinda Morrison; daughter-in-love, Wanda Pitt; sister, Ethel Lee; brother, Waddell Harrell and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Hicks was preceded in death by her son George Torrence and sister, Barbara Manely. A celebration of Life for Mrs. Hicks will be held at Alexander Memorial Baptist Church, 10675 Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro, MD on Tuesday, September 3 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Cheltenham Veteran Cemetery.