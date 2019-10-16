

CRESCENCE COURTNEY KILCOYNE



On Friday, October 11, 2109 of Chevy Chase, formerly of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of the late John A. Kilcoyne; devoted mother of Crescence K. (husband, Eric S.) DeRose and Matthew J. (wife, Jennifer Enloe) Kilcoyne; cherished grandmother of Courtney and Sean DeRose; loving sister of Mary Foley, Robert, Thomas and the late John Courtney.

A native of St. Paul, MN, she moved with her family to Silver Spring, MD at the age of six. A proud graduate of the Class of 1954 from Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart and Marymount University (formerly Marymount College), she dedicated herself with love, enthusiasm, and joy to being a mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, friend and wife. Beyond her dedication to family and friends, she was deeply involved in numerous Catholic groups and organizations, including the Community of His Kingdom prayer group, Education for Parish Service and, for many years, leading the ministry for the homebound at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.

Her life will be celebrated at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 9705 Summit Ave., Kensington, MD on Friday, October 18 with a viewing beginning at 1 p.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. Interment will be held Saturday October 19, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in the name of Crescence Courtney Kilcoyne may be made to Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Development Office, 9101 Rockville Pike, Bethesda, MD 20814 ( www.stoneridgeschool.org ).

