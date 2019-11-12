

Crystal Virginia Green



Passed on to final rest in the early morning hours of November 5, 2019 after a nearly 30-year battle with Multiple Myeloma. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Penrose W(Bill) Green III, as well as her son, Gary (Cara) Green, her daughter, Aynne Rae (Curtis) Pumphrey, six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and her brother, Carl (Doris) Hollins of Port St. Lucie, FL, as well as many other friends and relatives. Crystal was preceded in death by her son, Blair Purcel Green, her parents, Woodrow and Gonzala Hollins, and her brother, John Hollins. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Ken-Gar, 3922 Hampden St, Kensington, MD 20895.