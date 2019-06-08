

Curt Hansen

(Age 85)



Of McLean, VA died on May 26, 2019 from causes related to Alzheimer's disease. Born in Everdrup, Denmark in 1933, he immigrated to the US in 1957 after traveling much of the world as an itinerant farmer. He settled in Northern VA, where he met Ragna Petersen, also from Denmark, who became his loving wife of 57 years. He worked for more than forty years, often with his sons, as a general contractor in the DC metro area. Curt's sincere interest in his customers forged many lifelong friendships. Predeceased by his brother, Jorgen, he is survived by his beloved wife, Ragna, his children, Lars (Elizabeth), Peter (Shannon), Chris (Kimberly), and Tina Hansen. He will be missed by his grandchildren, Kate, Sarah, Curt and Laila. Curt was charismatic, adventurous, and a kind and loyal friend. His laugh was boisterous and would fill up the entire room. He enjoyed art, travel, and spending time at his country home in Markham, VA. There will be a celebration of his life in Markham in the fall.