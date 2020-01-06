The Washington Post

CURTIS HOFFMAN (1959 - 2019)
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA
22032
(703)-425-9702
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Curtis Wayne Hoffman (Age 60)  

Passed away on December 30, 2019 at Fairfax Hospital. Born in Georgetown, Washington, DC, on July 2, 1959. He was the son of Wayne Carlton and Anne Marie Hoffman.
He is survived by his mother, Anne Hoffman; brother, Greg Hoffman; nieces, Caitlin Hoffman, Kelsey Sohail, Shelby Penka and Halle Hoffman.
Friends may gather at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will occur on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, with interment to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to lustgarten.org

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 6, 2020
