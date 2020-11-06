1/1
CURTIS HUNIGAN
CURTIS A. HUNIGAN (Age 89)  
Curtis Hunigan of Severna Park, Maryland peacefully passed away on October 23, 2020. He retired from the US Park Service, and USAir Force Reserve. During retirement he enjoyed time with his family and friends. He was also an active member of Plymouth CongregationalUnited Church of Christ and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. Curtis is survived by his brother Earl (Lazell); son Kevin; several grandchildren, nephews, Kirk (Jane) and Kris. No funeral service. Burial at Arlington National Cemetery will occur at a time to be determined.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 6, 2020.
