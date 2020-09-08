1/1
CURTIS HUNTER Jr.
CURTIS BUCK HUNTER, JR. (Age 77)  
Passed away August 30, 2020 at Fairfax Hospital from injuries sustained in a bicycle accident. Curtis was the loving and devoted husband of Carole R. Hunter for 55 years. He is survived by his daughter Rebecca of Alexandria, VA., son Stephen and wife Amanda of Chicago, IL., and sister Eleanor Herndon of Greensboro NC. He was preceded in death by his son Michael and his sister Harriet. There will be a memorial gathering at a later date. Anyone wishing to contribute to his memory may donate to one of his favorite charities: Capital Hospice of Fairfax, Va., Make-a-Wish Foundation; or KIVA.  https://www.everlywheatley.com/tributes/Curtis-HunterJr

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 8, 2020.
