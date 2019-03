Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CURTIS KOOSER.



CURTIS K. KOOSER



Curtis K. Kooser passed away peacefully after a hard fought battle with cancer on March 13, 2019, while surrounded by family at friends at his bedside.

He was 72 years young, still enjoying the gym, baseball, classical music, cars, motorcycles, and online university courses.

Curt was a wonderful husband, and was preceded in death by his wife Linda Kooser.

No memorial services will be held.