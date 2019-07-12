The Washington Post

CURTIS SKINNER

Service Information
Ronald Taylor II Funeral Home - Washington
1722 North Capitol Northwest
Washington, DC
20002
(202)-882-2732
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ronald Taylor II Funeral Home - Washington
1722 North Capitol Northwest
Washington, DC 20002
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Ronald Taylor II Funeral Home - Washington
1722 North Capitol Northwest
Washington, DC 20002
View Map
Notice
CURTIS A. SKINNER (Age 62)  

Peacefully passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Washington, DC. He was born in Washington, DC to the late James and Shirley Skinner. He is survived by two brothers, James H. Skinner, Sr. and Eric L. Skinner; two sisters-in-law; one aunt; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. On Saturday, July 13 friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m., until time of service at 11 a.m. for a Celebration of Life at Ronald Taylor II Funeral Home, 1722 North Capitol St, NW, Washington, DC.
Published in The Washington Post on July 12, 2019
