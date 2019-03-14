CURTIS SNOWDEN

Departed this life on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Christine Snowden; devoted father of Thelmeka Holly and Curtisha Shonubi (Benjamin). Also survived by four grandchildren, Zion Pierce, Zyahir Davis, Nina and Kobi Rose Shonubi; parents, Autry Eugene (Barbara) and Bessie Adams; brothers, Lloyd Ferguson (Lorraine), Jerome Buckner (Carla); and the late Mark Adams; sisters, Belinda Snowden, Michelle Lacey (Robert) and Lorrie Guthrie. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at The Greater Tried Stone Baptist Church, 1363 Otis Place, NW from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangements by HODGES & EDWARDS.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 14, 2019
