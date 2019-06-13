CURTIS DONALD WOMACK
On Sunday, June 9, 2019, Curtis D. Womack of Clinton, MD was called to rest. He leaves to cherish his memory, three sons, Waliyuddin Hasan, Fahem Hasan (Zaahirah) and James Womack; one daughter, Ijlal Hasan (Nabil); a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and loving friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Rd, Camp Springs, MD from 2 to 4 p.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.