The Washington Post

CYNETTE STARR

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
View Map
Notice
CYNETTE ( Butler) STARR  

Suddenly on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Prince George's Hospital Cynette Starr the beloved mother of two daughters, Mrs. Kimberly Price and Mrs. Tamara Council; two sons-in-laws and three grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings, Robert, DeVelle, Michael, Kevin and a host of other relatives and friends. Predeceased by parents, Bernice and George Butler and sister, Yvonne Gillis. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE, Washington, DC 20019. Interment at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 24, 2019
