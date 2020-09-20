Beloved sister of Clifton Alston and Cheryl Alston and sister-in-law of Valerie Morgan-Alston; cherished aunt of Alexandra Deagle and Elliott Alston and great-aunt of Nora Alston; and treasured niece of Peggy Sechrest and Winnie Sechrest and cousin of Ed Sechrest, Kim Sechrest, and Lisa Ehrhardt. Preceded in death by her mother Gloria S. Alston and her father Frederick Sechrest and four uncles. She is survived by her many loving and devoted friends from her long IT careers at Bell Atlantic and Mobil Oil; from her 10 years playing alto sax with and serving as Board President of the renowned Maryland Community Band; from her seven years of playing linebacker with the championship touch football team, Constables; from her cherished St. Anthony's where she graduated from elementary and secondary school; and from her beloved Brookland neighborhood where she spent her life.Cynthia will be missed by all for her incredible sense of humor and her unfailing loyalty to and deep love for her family and friends. A memorial service will be held at St. Anthony's in 2021 when it is safe for her family and friends to be together.