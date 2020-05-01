

CYNTHIA LYNN HUGHES BOWIE

(Age 56)



Of Clinton, MD passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020 in the comfort of her home. She leaves to cherish her memory, husband, Paul; three daughters, Tylisa Thomas (Antione), LaKiesha Toney (Nathan) and LaKendra Hayes (Fred); one son, Paul Bowie, Jr. (Patrice); 12 grandchildren; four brothers; eight sisters; a host of other relatives and friends. Cynthia was a faithful member of Ebenezer AME Church, Ft. Washington, MD. She was currently employed by the US Environmental Protection Agency. There will be a public viewing on Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and private family viewing 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon at Ruby Funeral Services and Chapel, 1520 East Washington St., Springfield, IL. Interment at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Springfield IL. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.