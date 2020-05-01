The Washington Post

CYNTHIA BOWIE

Guest Book
  • "You're in my thoughts, my heart, and my prayers"
    - LaVon Fields
  • "Our hearts are saddened by your loss. Only God knows what..."
    - Billy and Jackie Brice
  • "My DEEPEST Sympathy, Condolences & Prayers for..."
    - Cynthia Chambers
  • "Our sincere condolences to you and your family during this..."
    - Alan and Gail Sarofim
  • "Prayers to the family for strength and understanding. ..."
    - Rochelle Lathan
Service Information
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD
20748
(301)-449-0400
Viewing
Saturday, May 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD 20748
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

CYNTHIA LYNN HUGHES BOWIE  
(Age 56)  

Of Clinton, MD passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020 in the comfort of her home. She leaves to cherish her memory, husband, Paul; three daughters, Tylisa Thomas (Antione), LaKiesha Toney (Nathan) and LaKendra Hayes (Fred); one son, Paul Bowie, Jr. (Patrice); 12 grandchildren; four brothers; eight sisters; a host of other relatives and friends. Cynthia was a faithful member of Ebenezer AME Church, Ft. Washington, MD. She was currently employed by the US Environmental Protection Agency. There will be a public viewing on Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and private family viewing 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon at Ruby Funeral Services and Chapel, 1520 East Washington St., Springfield, IL. Interment at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Springfield IL. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.
Published in The Washington Post on May 1, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.