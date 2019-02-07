Notice Guest Book View Sign

CHESLEY CYNTHIA HEERWAGEN CHESLEY (Age 87) Passed away on January 20, 2019, at Goodwin House in Falls Church, Virginia. Cynthia was predeceased by her husband John Chesley of Ft. Washington MD (2018), her first husband David Heerwagen of Fayetteville Arkansas (1989), and her grandson Samuel Waters of Falls Church Virginia (2016). She is survived by her four children Tyler Heerwagen, James Heerwagen, Susan (Heerwagen) Darby and Claire (Heerwagen) Waters. Cynthia also has grandchildren Abbey (Heerwagen) Spaulding, Caroline Heerwagen, Jessica (Darby) Sullivan, Zachary Heerwagen, Charles Darby, Adam Heerwagen, Tyler Waters and Ethan Heerwagen. Cynthia's sister June (Hodges) Myers resides in Virginia Beach,Virginia. Cynthia was born Cynthia Anne Hodges on October 10, 1931 in Lynchburg, Virginia to Charles and Laura Hodges. She grew up in Richmond, Virginia, andwas a graduate of both Thomas Jefferson High School and Virginia Commonwealth College in Richmond. She worked at Harvard University as a professors' assistant, and later taught "Clothing, Textiles and Related Arts" at the exclusive "Garland School for Girls" in Boston. Cynthia and David Heerwagen raised a family of four children, primarily residing in Fort Washington, Maryland. The family also lived in numerous other locations, including California, Philadelphia and Indianapolis during David's career as a Naval Officer. David retired as a Navy Captain. After her first husband's death in 1989, Cynthia married retired Army Colonel John Chesley in 1995 and continued to reside in Fort Washington. In 2010 Cynthia and John Chesley moved into Goodwin House in Falls Church, Virginia. Cynthia was an avid gardener and obtained a certification as a Landscape Designer, and later served on the Landscape Critics Council for the National Capital Parks. She was also an aficionado for the arts, antique furniture and local history. She and her friends Gloria Meder, Pauline Collins, Anne Aberg and Lynn McFadden authored a book about Prince Georges County titled Along the Potomac Shore in 1983. Cynthia's family will celebrate her life at a memorial service to be held at Goodwin House Bailey's Crossroads in Falls Church Virginia on Saturday February 16 at 3 p.m., with a reception to follow. The burial will be conducted at date to be determined at Arlington National Cemetery when she will be buried with her late first husband David Heerwagen. Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 7, 2019

