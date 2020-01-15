

Cynthia Whitt Cotter "Cyndie"



Passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020 at her home in Rockville, MD at 56 years of age after battling multiple myeloma for several years. She was the loving wife of Stephen "Steve" Patrick Cotter and loving mother of Kristin Nicole Cotter, Kevin Patrick Cotter, and Keith Stephen Cotter. She was the beloved daughter of Dorothy S. Whitt and Gordon A. Whitt (deceased), and sister of Gordon A. Whitt Jr., Richard S. Whitt, and James G. Whitt. Steve is the son of Diane L. Cotter and James E. Cotter (deceased) of McLean / Falls Church, VA.

Cyndie was born November 5, 1963, in Washington, DC. In 1981, Cyndie graduated from Charles W. Woodward High School in North Bethesda; in 1985, she received a Bachelor's Degree in Public Administration from James Madison University; and in 1987, she received a Master's Degree in Business Administration from James Madison University. Steve and Cyndie wed in 1989. She was a dedicated civil servant throughout her professional life, ultimately working as the Deputy Director, Office of Acquisitions, National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health. Her warm smile, silly songs, and open heart will be dearly missed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Cyndie at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 917 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852 at 12:30 p.m. on January 17, 2020. A reception will follow.