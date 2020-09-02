CYNTHIA DAUGHERTY

DAUGHERTY Cynthia Cosimano Daugherty (Age 55) Died of a rare form of appendiceal (appendix) cancer on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Novant Main in Charlotte. Cynthia was originally from Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Despite times of fear, Cynthia kept her sense of humor. An example is a favorite quote of hers by Woody Allen, in which he said, "I'm not afraid to die. I just don't want to be there when it happens." Cynthia was mother to two extraordinary daughters, Katy, 19, and Emma 14. They were her reason for waking each morning, and the last people she thought of before bed each night. Cynthia was married for 32 years to her college sweetheart Steve, Duke class of 1987. They were blessed to visit Europe several times, once with their daughters. They overcame the heartache of infertility, and were overcome by the joy of adoption. Together, they went from living in a one bedroom, cinderblock student apartement when Steve was in medical school, to a nice home in a friendly North Carolina neighborhood. They worked hard as a team for over 30 years. Though Steve may have never fully realized Cynthia's sincere love for him, she leaves him with a quote by Elizabeth Barrett Browning (Sonnet 43): "I love thee with the breath, smiles, tears, and all my life; and if God choose, I shall but love thee better after death." Cynthia was unique, but despite her many faults, she knew she was loved by God. She was quirky, opinionated, impatient, and well-meaning. Honest to a fault, she caused many a friend and family member to bristle at her remarks. She worked as a social worker for 15 years. Cynthia loved politics, studying the Bible, psychology, a good debate, and her crazy toy poodle Rudy. Her hope rests in Jesus, in that "what we suffer now is nothing compared to the glory He will reveal to us later." (Romans 8:18) An only child, Cynthia is predeceased by her father Joseph Cosimano. She is survived by her mother Patricia (Hurley) Cosimano; her husband and two daughters, and her in-laws Don and Susan Daugherty of Madison, Wisconsin. In addition, she is survived by her first cousins Lisa Lundy, Rob Bergen, Heather Newton, and Angela Cosimano Powers; uncles Keith Duever and Richard Cosimano; and niece Ellie Daugherty and her little brother George. She will miss the many family members she found by marrying into a very large Catholic family. She also will miss her sweet friends from elementary school, high school, and college through adulthood. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Cynthia's memory to St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8015 Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Charlotte, NC. "Blessed are they that mourn, for they shall be comforted." (Matthew 5:4) On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.heritagecares.comwww.heritagecares.com