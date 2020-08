Or Copy this URL to Share



Cynthia Dawson (Age 66)

Of Fort Valley passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the funeral home. The family will receive friends the night before from 7 to 8 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store